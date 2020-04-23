Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 18,815 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 666% compared to the average volume of 2,455 call options.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,965,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,798,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,607 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,560,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,960,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $925.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. William Blair raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $840.06.

CMG stock opened at $882.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $680.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $793.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

