Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director Buys $124,583.95 in Stock

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director S.A. Total purchased 18,905 shares of Total stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $124,583.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total alerts:

On Monday, April 20th, S.A. Total purchased 82,932 shares of Total stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $527,447.52.

On Wednesday, April 15th, S.A. Total acquired 86,944 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $557,311.04.

On Monday, April 13th, S.A. Total acquired 48,419 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $300,681.99.

On Wednesday, April 8th, S.A. Total acquired 179,829 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,587.68.

On Monday, April 6th, S.A. Total acquired 205,000 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,950.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, S.A. Total acquired 647,511 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,082,152.36.

On Wednesday, April 1st, S.A. Total acquired 720,585 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,422,778.75.

On Tuesday, March 24th, S.A. Total acquired 14,000 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,380.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, S.A. Total acquired 464,433 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,266,433.04.

On Thursday, March 12th, S.A. Total acquired 173,088 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $884,479.68.

NYSE TOT opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. Total SA has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $57.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Total SA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Total by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Total by 1,154.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 57,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $881,000. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.