Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director Buys $124,583.95 in Stock

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Director S.A. Total purchased 18,905 shares of Total stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $124,583.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 20th, S.A. Total purchased 82,932 shares of Total stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $527,447.52.
- On Wednesday, April 15th, S.A. Total acquired 86,944 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $557,311.04.
- On Monday, April 13th, S.A. Total acquired 48,419 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $300,681.99.
- On Wednesday, April 8th, S.A. Total acquired 179,829 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,587.68.
- On Monday, April 6th, S.A. Total acquired 205,000 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,950.00.
- On Friday, April 3rd, S.A. Total acquired 647,511 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,082,152.36.
- On Wednesday, April 1st, S.A. Total acquired 720,585 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,422,778.75.
- On Tuesday, March 24th, S.A. Total acquired 14,000 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,380.00.
- On Wednesday, March 18th, S.A. Total acquired 464,433 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,266,433.04.
- On Thursday, March 12th, S.A. Total acquired 173,088 shares of Total stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $884,479.68.
NYSE TOT opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. Total SA has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $57.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.82.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Total by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Total by 1,154.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 57,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $881,000. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.
Total Company Profile
TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.
