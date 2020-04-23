Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €40.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Total (EPA:FP) received a €40.00 ($46.51) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.12 ($46.65).

Total stock opened at €31.12 ($36.18) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.16. Total has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

