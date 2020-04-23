TORTOISE PIPELI/COM Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, May 1st (NYSE:TTP)

Shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, May 1st. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $15.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

