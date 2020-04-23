Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.21, 202,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,454,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra raised Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

