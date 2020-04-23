Tinybeans Group Limited (ASX:TNY) Insider Purchases A$58,458.84 in Stock

Tinybeans Group Limited (ASX:TNY) insider Megan Gardner acquired 109,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,458.84 ($41,460.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

About Tinybeans Group

Tinybeans Group Limited develops a mobile and Web-based technology platform that allow parents to securely record and share digital data privately and securely. The company offers Tinybeans, a modern family album app that provides parents with a safe space to capture and share their children's life stories with family.

