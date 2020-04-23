Tigress Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for YY (NASDAQ:YY)

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of YY (NASDAQ:YY) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of YY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of YY in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. YY currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.82.

NASDAQ YY opened at $60.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45. YY has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.21.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. YY had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that YY will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of YY by 3,983.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YY by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in YY by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in YY by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

