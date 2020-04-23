The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in The Western Union by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 43,440 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in The Western Union by 27.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in The Western Union by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.