Tfo Tdc LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tfo Tdc LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.7% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $276.10 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,208.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.14.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
