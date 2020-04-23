Tfo Tdc LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tfo Tdc LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.7% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $276.10 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,208.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.14.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

