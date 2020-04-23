Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Trading Down 4.5%

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)’s stock price were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $21.45, approximately 57,749 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 843,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($1.41). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 22.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

