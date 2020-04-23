Terex (NYSE:TEX) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) traded down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $12.91, 38,269 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,325,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Terex from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

The company has a market cap of $893.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $95,460.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 315,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Insiders purchased a total of 56,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,121 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Terex by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

