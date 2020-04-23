Terex (NYSE:TEX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TEX. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Terex from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Terex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Terex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.18.

NYSE:TEX opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.80. Terex has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.66 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $95,460.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 315,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy George purchased 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,192.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 56,991 shares of company stock worth $1,045,121. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,616,000 after buying an additional 1,485,128 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $18,990,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,339,000 after buying an additional 874,186 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,097,000 after buying an additional 808,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $21,811,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

