Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Upgraded to Buy at Craig Hallum

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.27.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $62.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.34. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $704.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $581,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Teradyne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.