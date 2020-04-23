Teradyne (NYSE:TER) PT Raised to $72.00 at Deutsche Bank

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TER. Cfra reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.27.

Shares of TER stock opened at $62.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.34. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $581,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 1,126.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

