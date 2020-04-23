Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.30, 139,762 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,540,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.
The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00. Also, COO Saumya Sutaria purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $283,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $3,137,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $805,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
