Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.30, 139,762 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,540,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00. Also, COO Saumya Sutaria purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $283,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $3,137,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $805,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

