Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Sells $15,876,859.11 in Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $15,876,859.11. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,122,760.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $179.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -130.18 and a beta of 0.48. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $53.46 and a 52-week high of $189.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $479,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $51,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $45,435,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $16,702,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,752,000 after acquiring an additional 196,237 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

