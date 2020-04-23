Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $13.78, approximately 2,414,209 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,475,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

TPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.95.

Get Tapestry alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.