Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Shares Down 0.4%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.28, approximately 235,417 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,418,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.20.

The company has a market cap of $493.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.3575 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 62.56%.

In related news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $73,224.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at $336,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

