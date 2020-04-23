TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €17.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.30 ($20.12) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.37) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.27 ($25.90).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien stock opened at €18.52 ($21.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 6.38. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €14.16 ($16.47) and a one year high of €25.18 ($29.28). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.56.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.