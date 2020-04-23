SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.53. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

ALXN stock opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,111,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,961,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,447,000 after buying an additional 90,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,523,000 after buying an additional 881,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,179,000 after buying an additional 65,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $339,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

