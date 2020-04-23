SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Down 1.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.50. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SunPower traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.18, approximately 99,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,817,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

SPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

In other SunPower news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 12,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $117,515.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,262 shares in the company, valued at $629,591.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S.A. Total purchased 182,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $1,220,396.56. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,744,653 shares of company stock valued at $22,874,355 and have sold 59,577 shares valued at $535,321. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,125,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 62,416 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $8,368,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SunPower by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 111,592 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

