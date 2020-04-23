Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Shares Down 1.4%

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $117.74 and last traded at $116.73, approximately 29,745 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 871,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.34.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

