Strattec Security (STRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, April 24th. Analysts expect Strattec Security to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $106.28 million for the quarter. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, analysts expect Strattec Security to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STRT stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $46.51 million, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Strattec Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STRT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

