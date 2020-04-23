StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) were down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.06 and last traded at $21.48, approximately 3,031,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,615,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.55.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.19 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in StoneCo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

