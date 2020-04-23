StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STNE. Citigroup cut their price target on StoneCo from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. StoneCo had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $190.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 386.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

