StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on STNE. Citigroup cut their price target on StoneCo from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.
NASDAQ:STNE opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 386.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
Recommended Story: Diversification
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.