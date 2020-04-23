Stifel Nicolaus Increases Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $160.00

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus began coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Mongodb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.54.

Mongodb stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Mongodb has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $184.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.10.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Mongodb will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,207,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.54, for a total transaction of $3,210,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,858,152.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,666 shares of company stock worth $27,807,653 in the last 90 days. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 3,889.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 467,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,816,000 after purchasing an additional 455,667 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,852,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,882,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,998,000 after acquiring an additional 276,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 39.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,811,000 after purchasing an additional 233,171 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

