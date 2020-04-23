Stifel Nicolaus Cuts ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $52.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports.

ITT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised ITT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered ITT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ITT from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.88.

ITT opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.98. ITT has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.17 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ITT will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $3,458,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in ITT by 1,851.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

