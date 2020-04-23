Stephens Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax (NYSE:EFX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $166.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EFX. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Equifax from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equifax from $150.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Equifax from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $132.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. Equifax has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Equifax by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

