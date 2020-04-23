Stephen J. Luczo Buys 19,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MS stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

