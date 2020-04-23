State Street (NYSE:STT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $70.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of State Street from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,067,000 after acquiring an additional 484,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,390,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.