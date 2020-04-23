State Street Corp Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Street in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in State Street by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in State Street by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in State Street by 70.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

