State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Navient were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Navient by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,171,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,786,000 after purchasing an additional 528,699 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,593,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Navient by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,840,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,544,000 after purchasing an additional 313,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,526,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,242,000 after purchasing an additional 373,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAVI. Wedbush raised their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NAVI opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68. Navient Corp has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $15.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.00 million. Navient had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

