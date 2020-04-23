State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes $233,000 Position in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LPG. State Street Corp grew its position in Dorian LPG by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $1,208,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $499.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 24.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPG. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

