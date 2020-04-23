State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KB Home were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in KB Home by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,407,000 after purchasing an additional 184,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after purchasing an additional 651,355 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 477.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $44,059,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 46,473 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra cut their price objective on KB Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.72.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

