State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Capri were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $47.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capri from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

