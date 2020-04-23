State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,090,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,264,000 after acquiring an additional 72,946 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 821,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after purchasing an additional 285,168 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 806,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick J. Lynch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $233,700.00. Also, EVP Michael P. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.13 per share, with a total value of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,889.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,255. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.74. Ingevity Corp has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.20.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 48.02%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGVT. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $112.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

