State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,959 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,364,000 after purchasing an additional 438,193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,718,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.