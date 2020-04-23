State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases Shares of 22,786 Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,786 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after acquiring an additional 582,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,804,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,980,000 after purchasing an additional 28,592 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,825,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,906,000 after purchasing an additional 923,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $86,298.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 6.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

