State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 9,990 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

In related news, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $91,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen Costello acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $69,920.00. Insiders purchased a total of 82,835 shares of company stock valued at $508,810 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

