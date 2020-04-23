State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 5,670 Shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Tivity Health worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TVTY. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. Tivity Health Inc has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $327.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TVTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $15.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Tivity Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Lee Shapiro purchased 4,065 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at $483,648. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Finley purchased 2,500 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,565 shares of company stock valued at $319,255. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

