State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 5,600 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Guess? were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,641,000 after acquiring an additional 699,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth $6,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess? alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen downgraded Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Guess? has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Guess?, Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $842.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.19 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.