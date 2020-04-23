State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 14,363 Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,363 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Oceaneering International worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OII. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 276,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 46,465 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,468,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,890,000 after buying an additional 657,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,520,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 39,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oceaneering International news, CEO Roderick A. Larson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,785. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan R. Curtis acquired 8,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $32,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 82,780 shares of company stock valued at $285,442 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OII shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Oceaneering International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Oceaneering International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

OII stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

