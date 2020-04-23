State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $281,000 in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CIT Group by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

In related news, insider Robert C. Rubino acquired 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $130,432.50. Also, Director Alan L. Frank acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,282.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 76,950 shares of company stock worth $1,188,085 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIT shares. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Shares of CIT opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.99 million. CIT Group had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.