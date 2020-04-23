State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,544.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Seneca Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.97 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

