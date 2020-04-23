State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 22.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $2,583,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Insteel Industries from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a market cap of $311.83 million, a P/E ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.83. Insteel Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

