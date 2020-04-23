State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

