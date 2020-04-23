State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cabot were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cabot by 463.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cabot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $29.25 on Thursday. Cabot Corp has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

