State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $283,000 Stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 504.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 486.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INT opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

