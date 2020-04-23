State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $271,000 Position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trinity Industries by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,748,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRN opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.60. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.60 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

In other Trinity Industries news, insider Brandon B. Boze acquired 147,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,089,289.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,700.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,462,018 shares of company stock worth $30,269,945. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

