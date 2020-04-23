State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,934 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of FutureFuel worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 4,909.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FF stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $426.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.33. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.81.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 21.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This is an increase from FutureFuel’s previous dividend of $0.11.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

